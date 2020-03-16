Exclusive! “To get well versed with the Gujarati language and also with the lifestyle of such a boy who is not like me was quite challenging”, Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

In an exclusive interaction with us, Mishkat Verma aka Aarav spoke about his challenges, his character and more.

Mishkat Verma

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

How did you bag the role?

Well, I followed the same of giving auditions. I gave the auditions and got selected for the role of Aarav for this show wherein I am playing the lead role.

What were the challenges you faced in putting this kind of role together?

This role is about Aarav who is staying in a village in Gujarat. I am born and brought up in Mumbai so to get well versed with the Gujarati language and also with the lifestyle of such a boy who is not like me was quite challenging.

Tell us something about your character.

Well, my character’s name is Aarav. He is a typical momma boy, and he is very anxious to go to the United States of America and do any kind of job there.

Good luck, Mishkat!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

