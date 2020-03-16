Exclusive! “Getting an auto rickshaw and getting well versed with the travel routes was one of the biggest challenges”, says Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about her journey so far, challenges and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'

Where do you belong?

I belong to London and my family has a business in Rajasthan. So, we are very fond of India. When I was 17, I used to tell my dad that please take me to India on holidays and that’s how I fell in love with the people of India, food, culture, and more. I always knew that I wanted to be in India so Bollywood and acting is the proper way to step in.

After stepping into India, what were the challenges you faced?

In addition to understanding the Hindi language, getting an auto rickshaw and getting well versed with the travel routes was one of the biggest challenges

Also read: Exclusive! I would love to try my luck in Bollywood films which have an essence of historical background: Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

What kind of support did you receive from the family?

Well, my family is indeed very supportive, they appreciated my efforts and asked me to pursue my dreams.

Good luck, Jazzy!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com