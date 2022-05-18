EXCLUSIVE: Harsh Vashisht speaks about his bond with his Banni Chow Home Delivery actor Pravisht Mishra; says, “Sometimes I wonder how will he manage to pull off a mentally challenged character but he is a treat to watch!”

MUMBAI: Harsh Vashisht is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home Delivery and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, he opened up on his bond with Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra on the show.

(Also Read: Revealed! This Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani actress was in tears after reading the script

Take a look:

How is your bond with your co-actors, particularly Ulka Gupta?

Ulka is a very nice girl. Infact, I have known her father as well. We were a part of television and she was the little Jhansi Ki Rani at that time. So just seeing her extremely professional, very sweet, very hardworking and she has a very good energy on the sets. I also really get along well with Pravisht Mishra and Ayush Anand. I bond with everybody else as well and there is a very good energy on the set but I really like Pravisht alot and I have spent some really good time off-screen as well. He is a very sweet guy and a very intelligent guy too. Ayush plays my son and he is also very hardworking.

What is the one thing on the professional front you like about Ulka and Pravisht?

I really like the hardwork Ulka puts into the scene. The dialect she has got is so difficult to do but she pulls it off really well and her eyes have always been very expressive. With regards to Pravisht, I like his spontaneity. The role he plays is not an easy one. He is playing a mentally challenged person and there are many times we sit and discuss how to go about performing scenes. Sometimes I myself wonder how he will manage to pull off such a scene but he does it with such flair and he is great to watch.

How do you deal with creative differences on the set?

If you have noticed my career in the last 22 years, I have only played characters which my producers thought I could pull off. 8 years ago In Sadda Haq, I played the hero’s father. I was 35 years old and I played a 50 year old at that time, so I really don’t care. I feel if the makers trust a certain role in you, it is your duty to perform it and I have been lucky that in the past 22 years I have played a range of characters from comedy to negative. So I feel blessed to be in a place where the makers feel that Harsh can and will pull it off.

There have been many looks that you have played in your career. Which is your favourite one?

There was a show I used to do called Sun yaar Chill Maar. I have had more than a 100 looks in that show itself. I keep myself clean shaved so that my face becomes a canvas for the creative team to play with. I always consider myself as an actor and not a star and I have proved that to my audience and my makers that if I am given something good, I perform it dedicatedly and try to make it better.

Well said Harsh!

(Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! The other characters are SIDELINED with Balli and Monami's storyline constantly being shown in Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na