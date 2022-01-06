Exclusive! Honestly speaking, nobody has helped me except God: Kundali Bhagya’s Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra on his journey

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra revealed about his journey so far.

Tell us about your journey so far.

My journey so far has been superb. It t has been eight years in the industry and five years with Kundali Bhagya. There were a lot of ups and downs. And there is still so much for me to do. I believe everyday is a new learning.

Tell us about challenges you faced.

So for me, the biggest challenge was to shift from one city to another, and since I belong to Delhi, it took a lot of courage to do so. There was no one to guide me about where the auditions would take place and how ads and serials were made. After auditions, if you don’t get selected, it is a huge disappointment. Hence, I believe that we must learn from people and from our mistakes.

Who has been an inspiration throughout your journey?

Honestly speaking, nobody has helped me except God.

