Exclusive! I am not focusing much on films because I have a lot on my plate: Ayaz Ahmed aka Yug of Fanna - Ishq Mein Marjawaan

MUMBAI: Ayaz Ahmed made his debut as a contestant in the popular reality show MTV Roadies 5. He then featured in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ishaan, Meri Toh Lag Gayi... Naukri, I Luv My India, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and more.

The actor presently plays the role of Yug in Fanna - Ishq Mein Marjawaan. The story has kept viewers rapt with nail-biting suspense and intense drama unfolding in the lives of Paakhi (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), Agastya (played by Zain Imam), and Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija). On learning the truth about Agastya amidst his growing obsession for her, Paakhi is all set to fight against him and punish him for his crimes.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ayaz aka Yug talks about his inspiration and much more.

What are the challenges you have faced so far?

Frankly, there were no challenges as such. I feel I am blessed. But yes, I am an actor who wants to achieve a few things. For instance, I did a show like Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and it became a huge hit, but frankly, it was not too challenging for me. So I quickly jumped into other shows as well.

Are you interested in the OTT platform or films?

Well, before the lockdown, I was a part of an OTT project with Voot, but unfortunately, it did not work out. I am in talks with some producers and OTT series makers for another show, which will be revealed soon. As far as films are concerned, there is so much left to do. So right now, I am not focusing much on films because I have a lot on my plate.

Who inspires you?

Well, honestly I have not taken inspiration in terms of acting in terms of keeping myself updated and living my life. I think Amitabh Bachchan is a great example for me, and one similarity I share with Big B is that no matter how much you age, you need to upgrade your life.

