Exclusive! I am not okay with kissing and bold scenes: Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Krutika Desai aka Dhami Kapoor

We got in touch with Krutika, who spilled the beans on her wish list and more.
MUMBAI: Sasural Simar Ka 2 started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The lead cast includes Avinash Mukherjee, Radhika Muthukumar, Karan Sharma, and Tanya Sharma. Recently, Krutika Desai has been ruling everyone’s hearts with her role as Dhami Kapoor.

Tell us about the growth that you are expecting in the next few years.

Honestly speaking, I do not plan for the long term, I finish one project and then take another project. I started off my career in TV. Then, I did a few stage shows, advertisements, and some regional films. Then, I went back to TV with Balveer and Yeh Hai Chahatein. Soon, I got the offer of SSK2. In fact, I was approached for Dangal TV's Shubh Shagun, but I chose to opt for the Colors’ show. I am looking at showcasing variations in my current role of Dhami Kapoor. This show does not have any negative roles. But after this, I am sure I will get lead roles.

Would you like to opt for OTT or films?

Well, I would love to go for OTT or films, but I am not okay with kissing and bold scenes. I feel that I can do such scenes but only if it’s required and not just for the sake of content. I have good roles in Bollywood, but this is only the reason I am staying away. If something comes sensible my way, I would do it.

Any dream role or dream director?

My dream role would be one wherein I live and breathe the character, and that can be only possible if I get a role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sir’s film.

