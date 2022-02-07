Exclusive! I am not a person who will leave the show in the middle of the road: Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon of Fanaa

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon spilled the beans on what he did during the break from Fanaa, the roles he got and much more.

MUMBAI: Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, which was launched a few months ago, is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play the lead roles of Agasthaya and Paakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Paakhi's love interest, Ishaan. The show is based on the lines of the movie Darr. However, the entire concept hasn't been taken from the movie. Fanaa is produced by Gul Khan under the banner of 4 Lions Production.

Akshit Sukhija aka Dr Ishaan Tandon is reentering the show. In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Akshit spilled the beans on what he did during the break from Fanaa, the roles he got and much more.

How did you spend your break time?

Technically, I have not done anything extraordinary. I spent my time with my friends on a holiday and just followed my daily routine.

Have you got any other offers during the break from Fanaa?

I auditioned for roles. I was confused about what I had to do and what I had not to do, but my producer of Fanaa told me that they were bringing Ishaan back. I did not want to leave Fanaa so I skipped the other offers. Also, I am not a person who will leave the show in the middle of the road unless I face problems.

Did you prepare yourself for the grey shade character?

To be very honest, I did not do any pre-preparations for the grey shade character. Before getting into this industry also I have not done any such preparation. But yes I saw films and series.

Good luck, Akshit!

Latest Video