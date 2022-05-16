Exclusive! I am okay with being given a look similar to that of Komolika, but I want people to remember me as the female version of Shakuni: Deepali Saini on playing the negative role in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jian as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

Well, as we earlier reported, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Deepali Saini will make a grand entry in the Rashmi Sharma show. In an exclusive chat with us, Deepali Saini opens up on playing the negative role in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2.

Tell us about your role.

Well, I am going to play a negative character named Shakuntala in the serial. People will see me as the female version of Shakuni. I will teach everyone a lesson, including Gehna. A lot of arguments will be seen in the show as Suhani has called me to help her. But later, the table will turn, and my negative character will show its spark.

Was it difficult for you to get into the character?

Honestly speaking, to get into character was quite difficult for me as it is very powerful role. Yes, I cannot beat Mahabharat’s Shakuni, but my aim is to remind people of him when they see me. I have taken inspiration from him and put in a lot of hard work.

How has the experience of playing this role been?

Well, there are a lot of changes. Prior to this, I have done a lot of comedy and mythological shows, but in a negative role, there are a lot of challenges. You need to work on your look as you need to be glamorous and fit. The look is similar to that of Komolika, so I need to work out more. They have given me three looks: Deepika Padukone’s South Indian’s Indian look from Chennai Express, Komolika’s saree and backless blouses, and a Western look. This role marks my comeback as I am doing a full-fledged role after two years of doing web series and songs.

How challenging would it be for you to beat Urvashi Dholakia, Hina Khan, and Aamna Sharif?

I want to make my own identity. I do not want to compete with anyone and do not want to copy anyone. I want to be my own competition. I am okay with being given a look similar to that of Komolika, but I want people to remember me as the female version of Shakuni.

Good luck, Deepali.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.