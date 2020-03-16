Exclusive! “I am very dedicated to workout but I cannot diet, as I will fall sick”, says Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows, such as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He started his career as a model and has been active in the television industry since 2016.

Currently, he is winning everyone’s hearts in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, where he is seen as Surya Seth. He stars opposite Sneha Jain aka Gehna.

Since we have seen your pictures which showed your fat side, and right now you are on the fit side, please tell us about your fitness secret?

Since I am a Punjabi guy, it is very much difficult for me to diet, but I used to workout three times a day. I used to do gym, martial arts and a lot of other exercises. Even if I have half an hour, I will gym for sure to look fit and fab.

What is your diet regime?

But since I flew down from Canada, so I am not into curries, but yes I am habitual to eating whatever is clean. I did hospitality, but seriously I do not know to cook. But honestly, I love eating Tandoori food,a sweets person. But yes, I am very dedicated to workout but I cannot diet, as I will fall sick.

What do you do during your “me time”?

I love to watch films, eat cheat-meals, and meet friends as the “me time”.

