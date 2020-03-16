Exclusive! I am very picky about the projects I do: Erica Fernandes

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Erica, who spoke about her future projects and how the wait for a project really benefits her!
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one such actress who needs no introduction. The actress has been a part of the television industry for several years now.  Erica became a household name with her debut show itself. She is popularly known for her role in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, where she portrayed the character of Dr Sonakshi Bose, and in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Prerna Sharma Basu. Fans still remember her and her on-screen pair with Shaheer Sheikh became a huge hit.

Erica has always shown her fun side during her interviews.

TellyChakkar got an exclusive chance to interview Erica, who spoke about her future projects and how the wait for a project really benefits her!

Tell us about the future projects.

Well, I won’t lie that there is something coming up or I have already signed something very big. So when things happen, I will let everyone know about the same, but as of now, it is all in the process. I wouldn’t say there is anything in the pipeline because I am very superstitious.

Does the wait really benefit you?

For me, I do not talk until it is signed on paper and we have to go on floors. At times, the wait is not certain; it can be two months to two years. But during that waiting period, a lot of projects come to my way, but I am very picky about the projects I do, and I am not comfortable with everything, so that restricts my options.

