Exclusive! I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh

In an exclusive interaction with us, Naina Singh spoke about her fashion choices and her passion for fashion.

Tell us about the fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

Well, in my wardrobe you will find denims, denim jackets, crop tops, and scarves because you can wear them in so many ways. I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe.

Any particular brand you prefer?

Honestly speaking, there is no particular brand that I prefer, but yes, I do a lot of online shopping. I prefer shopping online, than in malls or stores. I hate trials, so whenever I go shopping, I directly buy whatever I like.

Tell us about your passion for fashion.

My mother was a fashion designer, so my sister and I used to dress up even at home. My passion for fashion from childhood is all because of her. I love wearing fashionable clothes and experimenting with fashion.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.