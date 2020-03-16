Exclusive! I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh

In an exclusive interaction with us, Naina Singh spoke about her fashion choices and her passion for fashion.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 19:36
Exclusive! I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Sing

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip!

In an exclusive interaction with us, Naina Singh spoke about her fashion choices and her passion for fashion.

Also read: Aww! TV actress Naina Singh tattoos the name of THIS special person on her wrist

Tell us about the fashion must-haves in your wardrobe.

Well, in my wardrobe you will find denims, denim jackets, crop tops, and scarves because you can wear them in so many ways. I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe.

Any particular brand you prefer?

Honestly speaking, there is no particular brand that I prefer, but yes, I do a lot of online shopping. I prefer shopping online, than in malls or stores. I hate trials, so whenever I go shopping, I directly buy whatever I like.

Also read: CONTROVERSY: Naina Singh opens up about how the makers of Kumkum Bhagya have SABOTAGED her career; says, “I was kicked out of three web series and a lot of scenes”

Tell us about your passion for fashion.

My mother was a fashion designer, so my sister and I used to dress up even at home. My passion for fashion from childhood is all because of her. I love wearing fashionable clothes and experimenting with fashion.

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.

naina singh Kumkum Bhagya rhea Zee TV Zee 5 Bigg Boss 14 Colors TV Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 19:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
ROMANTIC! Fans to witness sizzling romance between #Abhira post their first fight
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Eye Candy! Erica Fernandes will help fade away your blues, Check out her stunning transformation
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Exclusive! My wish list is never ending, and it is never the same: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Mehul Kajaria roped in for Amazon Prime web series Farzi
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in...
OH NO! Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey loses his cool after Anupamaa's marriage
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! “Till today I have the fear of making eye contact with the camera” Rajpal Yadav
MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav has indeed made his solid mark at box office of India with his amazing acting contribution,...
Recent Stories
Must read! I never said he was cr*p: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director on Akshay Kumar's audition
Must read! I never said he was cr*p: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director on Akshay Kumar's audition
Latest Video