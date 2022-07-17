Exclusive! I can say my role is a bit relatable to Supriya Pathak’s role of Dhankorbaa in Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI : The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about her character, comparison and more.

Also read: Exclusive! Emily aka Jazzy knows a bit of Hindi, so it is quite easy to bond with her: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

Tell us more about your character Anandi Baa.

Well, this character is not at all cute or very easygoing. It is not the same as what I did in Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal? She is very strict and always wants to walk on the path of ethics but she is also very naughty.

Will it be appropriate to compare your character with Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela’s Supriya Pathak aka Dhankorbaa?

Yes, a bit I can say my role is relatable to Supriya Pathak’s role of Dhankorbaa of Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ramleela but it is not a total copy of hers. I have added my twist as well to adapt the Gujarati accent being a Punjabi.

Also read: Exclusive! “The biggest challenge for me was to search the link from where I could give the auditions,’ Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

What all things have you considered in breaking the stereotypical image of a mother-in-law?

Well, for a long time we have drawn an imagination that she will be sarcastic and always in a mood to fight. But honestly, my mother-in-law is not the same. In fact, she loved me more than her son, so I take inspiration from her for my role in Anandi Baa.

Good luck, Kanchan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com



