Exclusive! I don’t do too much of cardio because it makes my muscles loose: Ishaan Singh Manhas on his fitness regime

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan Singh Manhas spoke about his fitness regime.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

It’s mostly heavy-weight training 4-5 days a week. I don’t do too much cardio because it makes my muscles loose.

Tell us about your diet regime.

I prefer eating home-cooked food. I eat a good amount of protein (eggs, chicken, and lentils), healthy fats/oil (walnut, almonds, seeds, and the right cooking oils), and carbs from good sources like brown/red rice, oats, and fruits. Dairy does not suit me, so I mostly avoid it; in fact, I am lactose intolerant.

Tell us about what you do in your “me time.”

In my “me time,” I meet friends; travel; cook; work out; and read about science, technology, and the latest innovations. I binge-watch different shows and movies on OTT.

