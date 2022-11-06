Exclusive! I don’t do too much of cardio because it makes my muscles loose: Ishaan Singh Manhas on his fitness regime

In an exclusive interaction with us, Ishaan Singh Manhas spoke about his fitness regime.

MUMBAI: Ishaan Singh Manhas is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in telly town. He was last seen in Jay Soni and Shagun Sharma starrer Sasural Genda Phool 2, which recently went off air. He was also a part of Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampann, Krishna Chali London, Mere Angne Mein, Swim Team, Ek Mutthi Aasmaan, Aadha Full, and Hamari Sister Didi.

Also read: Exclusive! I am looking for a compatible life partner: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

Tell us about your fitness regime.

It’s mostly heavy-weight training 4-5 days a week. I don’t do too much cardio because it makes my muscles loose.

Tell us about your diet regime.

I prefer eating home-cooked food. I eat a good amount of protein (eggs, chicken, and lentils), healthy fats/oil (walnut, almonds, seeds, and the right cooking oils), and carbs from good sources like brown/red rice, oats, and fruits. Dairy does not suit me, so I mostly avoid it; in fact, I am lactose intolerant.

Also read: Exclusive! My personal favourite is Golu Singh from Mere Angne Mein: Sasural Genda Phool 2’s Ishaan Singh Manhas

Tell us about what you do in your “me time.”

In my “me time,” I meet friends; travel; cook; work out; and read about science, technology, and the latest innovations. I binge-watch different shows and movies on OTT.

Good luck, Ishaan!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video