Exclusive! “I feel Jayati Bhatia Ji, and Avinash Mukherjee are most professional on the sets”, says Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Neha Harsora aka Kavya as she talks about the cast and crew of SSK 2 and more

MUMBAI: Neha Harsora is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She made her television Debut with 'Agni Vayu' on Ishara tv, where she played the character of Agni’s younger sister – Ananya, and then she moved on to play the role of Anushka Mukherjee or Anu, as the younger sister of Kajol aka Ishita Dutta in Colors’ former show, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Pani.

Currently, she is winning everyone’s hearts with her role of Kavya in Sasural Simar Ka 2, which stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles.

Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Neha aka Kavya talked about the bond that she shares with the cast and crew of Sasural Simar Ka 2, who is the most inspiring and professional actor according to her and more!

Tell us about the bond that you share with the cast and crew on the sets:

It has been three months since I have been working here, so my bond has become good. But honestly, on a personal level, my bond with Simar aka Radhika Muthukumar and Ishita is very good as compared to others. They have taught me to build my persona on the sets and helped so i can give my best shots for the role. Rajev too is funfilled on the sets, whereas with Shital and Vibha Ji, I have a very cordial relationship.

So, who is your partner-in-crime on the sets?

Well, my partner-in-crime on the sets are Simar, Ishita and Vivaan. We three have a great and fun time on sets. Some acts by us are very hilarious while some end up being lame.

Since there are so many senior actors on the sets, who are the most inspiring and professional actors on the sets?

I feel Jayati Bhatia Ji, and Avinash Mukherjee are the most professional actors on the set. But all in all, the entire team is inspiring and motivating. And everybody is cordial to me on the sets and gave me a warm welcome.

