Exclusive! I prefer gymming over yoga, as yoga makes me sleepy: Vishal Gandhi of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. In an exclusive interaction with us, he reveals his diet and how his mother helps him look dashing.
MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked about his diet and fitness regime.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

Well, first of all, I follow my diet to keep myself healthy. My diet is quite strict. I go to the gym at 6 in the morning. But I really would like to credit mom as she keeps a check on my food for the whole day. I would really recommend least one hour of gym every day to all.

Any particular exercise you engage in?

I work out at the gym, but my wife is a yoga instructor so I do try to do yoga and meditation for my mental health but not on a regular basis. I prefer gymming over yoga, as yoga makes me sleepy

Any particular diet you follow?

Well, I do not consume fried stuff, gluten, and fat. In fact, I consume saturated fats, proteins, oats, paneer, eggs, dal, salad, and rice for proper nourishment.

