Exclusive! I really feel that television these days is underrated: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 opened up about working with Balaji, the difficulty in playing a negative shade, and more.

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Solanki, and Nitin Bhatia.

Working in Naagin 6 is a kind of homecoming for you. What is your feeling about the same?

Well, it is always a pleasure to work with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor. It is actually very tough for me to put in words my feeling about working with Balaji again. They know that I can pull off any character, but unfortunately, I have done negative characters from the beginning. Also, they know that I can bring in different colours to a negative shade.

How difficult is it for you to portray a negative character?

Frankly, I do not face any difficulty in portraying such a role. Tracks keep changing and we have to get into the skin of the role.

What is your take on television these days?

Well, I really feel that television these days is underrated. I feel that it is the most hardworking platform. We do not get scripts beforehand. I pay my salute to all actors who work for TV.

