Exclusive! I really feel that television these days is underrated: Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Urvashi Dholakia aka Urvashi Kataria of Naagin 6 opened up about working with Balaji, the difficulty in playing a negative shade, and more.

Working in Naagin 6 is a kind of homecoming for you. What is your feeling about the same?

Well, it is always a pleasure to work with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor. It is actually very tough for me to put in words my feeling about working with Balaji again. They know that I can pull off any character, but unfortunately, I have done negative characters from the beginning. Also, they know that I can bring in different colours to a negative shade.

How difficult is it for you to portray a negative character?

Frankly, I do not face any difficulty in portraying such a role. Tracks keep changing and we have to get into the skin of the role.

What is your take on television these days?

Well, I really feel that television these days is underrated. I feel that it is the most hardworking platform. We do not get scripts beforehand. I pay my salute to all actors who work for TV.

