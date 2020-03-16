Exclusive! “I remember when I met Sneha during the mock shoot she was quite humble”, says Gautam Vig

MUMBAI : Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows such as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He started his career as a model and has been active in the television industry since 2016.

He won everyone’s hearts with his performance in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, where he was seen as Surya Seth. He starred opposite Sneha Jain aka Gehna.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 talked about the bond he shared with Sneha Jain, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and more.

How was it working with Sneha Jain?

Sneha is indeed a beautiful person. I entered the show when Sneha was already there, I was under the impression that she might have an attitude, but she was completely opposite of it. I remember when I met Sneha during the mock shoot she was quite humble. Sneha is a hard-working and sweet person and I have learned a lot of things from her. But yes I miss being on sets.

You shared screen space with Devoleena too, so how was it working with her?

It was indeed a lovely time to shoot with her. She did a show for seven-eight years, and she is the face of the show, but on a personal note, I felt that she is quite an amazing, humble and nice actor.

Does anyone inspire you?

Well, not really. Nobody inspires me in fact I am my own inspiration.

Good Luck, Gautam!

