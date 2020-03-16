Exclusive! “I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off”, says Pratham Kuwar of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 19:41
MUMBAI: In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show, which debuted a few months ago and features two Meets: Meet Ahlawat and Meet Hooda. Their on-screen chemistry is adored and loved by the audience. Fans find its story quite intriguing and unique.

Pratham Kunwar is known for portraying the negative character in 'Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega'. He was later seen in a positive role in Humkadam.

The actor played a grey-shaded character in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He recently made a comeback in the show.

What is your fashion mantra?

Well, I opt for whatever is comfortable. One should wear whichever attire they feel cosy in. I suggest one should not wear certain clothes just to show-off.

What are the five must-haves in your wardrobe?

Well, one would find gym wear, blazer suits, leather jackets, shoes, and denim. Honestly, I am crazy about clothes.

Tell us about your shopping regime.

If at all someone would give me five thousand rupees, I would use the full amount of money to shop. I never see anything when it comes to shopping. I am proud to tag myself as a shopaholic.

Latest Video