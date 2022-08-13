Exclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture toExclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture to adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shardul Pandit aka Armaan spoke about his difficulty in adopting Punjabi culture, TV content these days and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 08/13/2022 - 04:30
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain the audience with its new show, ‘Channa Mereya’ which is right now entertaining everyone.

The show stars Karan Wahi as Aditya Raj Singh and Niyati Fatnani as Ginni Garewal in the lead roles.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shardul Pandit aka Armaan spoke about his difficulty in adopting Punjabi culture, TV content these days and more.

How difficult is it to adopt the Punjabi background?

Well, a lot of people think I am from Kashmir because of the name but I belong to Indore, and I am from central India. I think Punjabi is the easiest culture to adopt as Punjabis are everywhere, as I am not the one who only dances to Honey Singh’s song and enjoys Tandoori food, we are indeed half Punjabi!

How do you see the Television content these days?

Honestly, the problem with these days on Television is that boys are either shown as super rich or not that well to do with a lot of attitudes shown.

Since you do podcasts, what kind of appreciation do you get from your fans?

I would love to say a big thank you to the fans I sometimes really get surprised when people say that my shows over podcasts did a better job than Koffee With Karan.

Good luck, Shardul!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com
 

Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
