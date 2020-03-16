Exclusive! I used to bunk classes for auditions: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagani aka Prithvi Malhotra on his journey

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Apart from television serials, he has also acted in two films, Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

Currently, he is gaining a lot of appreciation for the negative role of Prithvi in Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised the audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal!

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra, who spoke about his journey in the industry.

How has been the journey so far?

So before getting into this industry, I has always been a part of entertainment industry in the form of choreographer. I used to dance at school and college functions and participate in fashion shows. At that time, I realized that I was born for the stage, and after my graduation, I pursued my masters in mass media with a specialization in filmmaking. My classmates and I used to make short films and documentaries. During that time, I had never been to acting school but I used to prepare in this way. I had acted in those films. Now, whenever I am in front of the camera, I am in sync.

What challenges have you faced?

Well, there have been a lot of ups and downs in my career so far. I faced a lot of failures, which made me strong and gave me experience. Because of those, I reached this level and will surely go ahead!

How did you overcome the challenging period?

Well, I used to come from Pune to Mumbai for acting in TV series. After taking admission at a college for filmmaking, I used to bunk my class for auditions.

Good going, Sanjay!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.