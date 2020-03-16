Exclusive! “I want to play an obsessive lover: Vishal Gandhi aka Tej of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. In an exclusive interaction with us, he reveals his wish list.
MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. In an exclusive interaction with us, he reveals his wish list.

Also read: Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet fame Vishal Gandhi opens up on his most memorable moment, working with Shrenu Parikh, and more

Any wish list you have in terms of your professional and personal life?

Well, my dreams and wish list are not constant. I upgrade my happiness. As far as travelling is concerned, I have been a part of cabin crew so that is not a part of my wish list.

Any dream role?

I want to play the character of an obsessive lover, who is positive in a sense. For this kind of a role, I will take inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan in Anjam and Anil Kapoor in Eeshwar.

Also read: Exclusive! I prefer gymming over yoga, as yoga makes me sleepy: Vishal Gandhi of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet

Any dream director?

As far as TV is concerned, there are many, but in films, I would love to work with Anurag Kashyap, Rajkumar Hirani, and Karan Johar.

Good luck, Vishal!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

