Exclusive! I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people: Kundali Bhagya’s Niya Sharma

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produce Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

As we had reported earlier, post the death of Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra in the show, Shakti Arora has made an entry in the show. Along with Shakti, the audience has witnessed the entries of Sonal Vengurlekar, Niya Sharma, and Ananya Gambhir as of now.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Niya Sharma reveals about her wish list and more.

What are your plans for the near future?

Frankly, I have always wanted to work with Zee TV. My family members always see either Zee TV or Star Plus shows. I also wish to work with Colors TV, as you get many opportunities such as Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhlaja.

Your dream role?

I want to play women-oriented roles, as I want to change the mindset of people in this narrow-minded society. Basically, I want to show the real struggle of a woman irrespective of whether she is married or not. So if I become a producer, I would bring a show like that but in a comic way.

Whom do you want to work with?

Well, I would love to work with only good people and have an amazing journey with them.

Good luck, Niya!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.