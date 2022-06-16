Exclusive! I would love to play a prank on Pratik Sehajpal: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Mr. Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh spoke about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, toughest competitor, fan reaction, and more.

MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a massive fan following in a very short time. He will now be known among the mainstream audience as he’s all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Who is the toughest contender?
Well, they are all tough contenders as no one has aborted the task. Talking about tough competitors, there are none as our tasks are different and everyone is performing them well.

Have you played a prank on anyone or has anyone pranked you?
As of now, no one has pranked me, but if given a chance I would love to play a prank on Pratik Sehajpal as he is afraid of pranks.

What kind of support are you receiving from your fans?
Fans are providing me with a lot of support. They are writing about me day and night and discussing the stunts. So I promise I will live up to their expectation.

Any secret of yours that you would like to share with your fans?
I have shared almost everything with them, but since the past 17 days, I feel that I have been here since two years. Some days are happy, while some are sad; it is a "Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum" of situation. Sometime, I am Amitabh Bachchan, and sometimes, I am Shah Rukh Khan. But I am loving this journey. And I am overwhelmed that Rohit Shetty Sir is talking about me. If God permits, I will win the show.

Good luck, Faisal!

