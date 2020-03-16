Exclusive! I would love to work with Anurag Kashyap, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dibakar Banerjee, and Rajkumar Hirani: Nitin Bhatia aka Bannu of Naagin 6

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nitin Bhatia shared about his wish list and his inspiration as an actor.
MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show has Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, and Nitin Bhatia.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Nitin Bhatia shared about his wish list and his inspiration as an actor.

Tell us about the growth you see in your near future personally and professionally.

So, honestly, I am not particular about my personal life, but professionally, I am seeing a lot of growth since three years. I bagged my first show with Balaji, Yeh Hai Chahatein. Then, I did Bhakarwadi, His Story, Kumkum Bhagya, and Naagin 6. I feel lucky.

Any dream role and director?

Well, in the span of seven years of my career, I have done several shows with different characters but personally I would like to play the role of a psychotic killer. When it comes to television, I am lucky enough to work with Balaji Telefilms. In Bollywood, I would like to work with Yash Raj, Dharma, and Red Chillies. As far as directors are concerned,  I would love to work with Anurag Kashyap, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dibakar Banerjee, and Rajkumar Hirani.

What motivates you?

The experiences that I had in all these years and the way I fought against all odds motivate me. I am a Delhi boy who came down to Mumbai to fulfil my dream of acting.

