Exclusive! “I would miss playing Anubhav and the one quality I would like to imbibe from him would be the upfront nature that he had in the initial days” - Manan Joshi

MUMBAI: Manan Joshi is a known television actor and he rose to fame with his character Vaibhav Toshniwal in Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mei.

These days he has become a household name with his performance as Anubhav in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey and the fans love his performance.

The show is going off air in a few weeks from now and TellyChakkar got in touch with Manan and asked him what are his thoughts about the show going off air and what quality of Anubhav would he take with himself.

What are your thoughts about the show going off air?

Definitely, it’s a sad feeling! We have been part of the show since it was conceptualized pretty much like bay. The journey has finally come to an end and it’s part and parcel of the business. I would enjoy playing Anubhuv more.

What is the one quality of Anubhav that you will always remember and keep to yourself?

For me, Anubhav will always be one of the most loved characters. In the initial stage, he was vocal about everything and very upfront about his stance. If he didn’t like something he would say it and he was headstrong and he will say what he feels, and seeing Manan Joshi practice it I felt like it was hitting reality.

One co-star you would miss post the show going off air?

The whole gang is like a family, I will miss everyone equally and it’s not a diplomatic answer also. Everyone has become like family, we used to invite everyone for dinners just out-of-the-box parties where we used to catch up and talk, so will miss everyone on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Manan as Anubhav on the show.

