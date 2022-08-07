Exclusive! I would only want to say that they must accept this role and show with an open mind: Kanchan Gupta of Anandi Baa Aur Emily

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Kanchan Gupta spoke about the role, Anandi Baa’s hatred for Emily and more.

What all qualities of Emily are disliked by Anandi Baa?

Anandi Baa really dislikes Emily as she is a western girl. She does not like her dressing and much more. Emily is actually hated by me from day one.

What kind of image do you want to develop via this kind of role?

Well, I would only want to say that they must accept this role and show with an open mind and must not judge what we are showcasing and portraying. In fact, they can relate some of the incidents to their personal life as well.

How difficult is it for you to portray such characters?

This time is quite difficult as compared to my role from Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal? She was louder yet cute but this character is specific, she is quite ethical and intolerant when it comes to injustice. She will be taking her side of Emily as well when things are going wrong with her.

Good luck, Kanchan!

