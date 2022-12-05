Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

Kamanaa fame Shivani Kothari spilled beans on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir and talked about her character, challenges so far, and bond with cast and crew.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:40
shivani

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’ which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in lead roles.

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled beans on her character, the challenges she faced so far, and her bond with the cast and crew.

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Tell us about the role you are going to portray in your new show.

So, Maddam Sir is completely a comedy show, and I am going to portray the role of a wife named Suman, she is a kind of possessive wife and a simple-sober kind. I will be the wife of Badnaam aka Satyapal Landge. She will be seen as a confused one, and it will be a comedy track wherein my role would be throughout the show but on and off kind.

What challenges have you faced so far while essaying all three recent roles of yours?

Well, I could actually connect to Maya. She was independent and outspoken and it was an easy task. Talking about the role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, she was a nurse who was ruthless and cutthroat. When it comes to Maddam Sir, it is comedy and it is all about timing, it is completely a genre for me and I am having fun. I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated, but it is something new to learn.  

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier reveals her fashion must-haves, skin-care regime, and more

Tell us about the equation you share with the cast and crew on set.

Well, I have already worked with the director of the show – Nilesh Ambekar. I have worked with him earlier in Carry on Alia so he knows me very well, and it is lovely to work with Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta. Talking about the rest of the cast, it is very nice and amazing.

Good Luck, Shivani!

For more news and updates, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com

shivani Kothari maya Xavier kamanaa sony tv Sony Entertainment Television Sony Liv ghum hai kisikey pyaar mien Star Plus Disney hotstar madam sir gulki joshi yukti kapoor Sony SAB Ayesha singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 16:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Shaheer Sheikh looks absolute dapper in these candid pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Get Well Soon! Urvashi Dholakia’s mother’s HOSPITALIZATION has kept her away from social media
MUMBAI:Urvashi Dholakia is the most popular and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is currently the...
Too Hot to Handle! Avneet Kaur raises temperatures in these gorgeous, backless outfits.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly-world.Also read ...
Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in...
CONTROVERSY: Prakash Jha is DISGUSTED with actors working in India; here’s why!
MUMBAI: Prakash Jha is prepared to release the next season of Aashram, the crime drama series based on fake godmen and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Ghost Drama! Marfatiya and Dassani inform the Sai Darshan society about ghost in their new flat
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
nawaz
After 8 Visits, Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Now Walk Cannes Red Carpet As An Indian Representative
Latest Video