Exclusive! I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated: Shivani Kothari on her entry in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’ which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in lead roles.

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled beans on her character, the challenges she faced so far, and her bond with the cast and crew.

Tell us about the role you are going to portray in your new show.

So, Maddam Sir is completely a comedy show, and I am going to portray the role of a wife named Suman, she is a kind of possessive wife and a simple-sober kind. I will be the wife of Badnaam aka Satyapal Landge. She will be seen as a confused one, and it will be a comedy track wherein my role would be throughout the show but on and off kind.

What challenges have you faced so far while essaying all three recent roles of yours?

Well, I could actually connect to Maya. She was independent and outspoken and it was an easy task. Talking about the role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, she was a nurse who was ruthless and cutthroat. When it comes to Maddam Sir, it is comedy and it is all about timing, it is completely a genre for me and I am having fun. I wouldn’t say comedy is not easy, it is actually very underestimated, but it is something new to learn.

Tell us about the equation you share with the cast and crew on set.

Well, I have already worked with the director of the show – Nilesh Ambekar. I have worked with him earlier in Carry on Alia so he knows me very well, and it is lovely to work with Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta. Talking about the rest of the cast, it is very nice and amazing.

Good Luck, Shivani!

