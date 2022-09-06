Exclusive! It wouldn't it be wrong to term Ashi and me as Tom and Jerry: Shagun Pandey aka Meet Ahlawat on his bond with Ashi

MUMBAI: Shagun Pandey is one of the most loved actors of television. He began his career with the serial Santoshi Maa as Guddu Parihar.

He is known for portraying Atharv Bapat in Tujhse Hai Raabta and Uday Kishore Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye.

The actor was also a part of the MTV Splitsvilla Season 11.

Currently, he is ruling television with his performance in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, where he is essaying the character of Meet Ahlawat.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Shagun Pandey revealed to us about the bond he shares with cast of Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Also read: Exclusive! Shagun Pandey talks about his journey and reveals the reality show that he wouldn’t do

Tell us about the bond that you share with Ashi Singh.

Ashi and I are completely different persons on the set. It wouldn't it be wrong to term us as Tom and Jerry. Everyday, there are a lot of differences in opinions, but we make it work. We are strong headed but agree after a point. I think we have good chemistry.

Who is the closest to you on the set?

Well, it is my unborn child. I am love in with the child, and I want it to be a daughter.

Also read: Exclusive! Shagun Pandey talks about his journey and reveals the reality show that he wouldn’t do

Who is the most professional person on the set?

Well, on the set, I feel I am the most professional. But they all are punctual and ethical.

Good luck, Shagun!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.