Exclusive! Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all: Mishkat Verma aka Aarav of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily’

In an exclusive interaction with us, Mishkat Verma aka Aarav spoke about the support he has received so far and much more.

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

Who all have supported you throughout the journey?

Apart from my parents, my elder sister – Mihika is one of the biggest supporters of my journey so far. They have all stood by me and I feel blessed to have them in my life.

How has the journey been so far?

Well, my journey has been great so far, I have done various roles which were quite unique in their own sense. All belonged to different genres and this is also something new that I am going to explore further.

How is your bond with the cast and crew on the sets?

My bond with the cast and crew is fabulous. Jazzy is super entertaining on the sets, she makes reels and entertains all.

