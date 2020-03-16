Exclusive! “Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations, she inspired me to step into this industry”, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily of 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily'

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about how she bagged the role, the challenges, and her inspiration.

MUMBAI: The show 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting.

The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'. The cast includes Kanchan Gupta in the role of 'Anandi Baa', Jazzy Ballerini as exotic bahu 'Emily', and Mishkat Verma as the male lead, 'Aarav'.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily spoke about how she bagged the role, the challenges, and her inspiration.

How did you bag this role?

I was contacted by Optimystix Entertainment for this role and thankfully, many of my friends helped me. I auditioned for the role, and it happened very quickly, they called me to Mumbai and I signed the contract. But when I signed the contract, I was 21. I was quite shy when I signed the contract but now things are on the track and me and my family are quite happy about it. I really appreciate the production house for giving me this chance.

What were the challenges you faced in putting this role together?

Well, there were many challenges, but language is one of the challenges which I am trying to overcome.

Who inspired you to step into this industry?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is one of my inspirations. She inspired me to step into this industry.

Latest Video