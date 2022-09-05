Exclusive! Meet can be termed as my second innings on TV: Vishal Gandhi

MUMBAI: Vishal Gandhi has been a part of the entertainment industry for a decade now. He rose to fame after he played the role of Kabir in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. He is also well known for playing the grey character of Mihir Sukhadia in Tamanna.

Vishal is currently seen as Tej Ahlawat in Zee TV's drama series Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. The show marked his comeback after a long break.

Vishal lost his dad some years ago and dealing with the situation was extremely painful for him.

How difficult was it for you to deal with it as a son and an actor?

During that time I had just finished shooting for Tamanna, and this tragedy happened on July 17 as dad was detected with cancer. I had got a show with Zee TV during that time but I did deny it because the doctor had told us that the last six months are there for my dad and I wanted to spend time with him rather than be on the shoot and that the only support for shedding my tears was Vasoon Sabab, and I was so close to him, he came and consoled me as I was not able to cry. On October 23, my dad passed away, and right after two months, I howled like anything.

How did you stabilize yourself after such dreadful events?

Shooting for a serial for a long time was tough for me as it needed concentration and I wanted to devote time at home, so I took advertisements that were barely two days long, so whatever I am I am.

Who all supported you to overcome this situation?

One of the people who supported me was Atish Kapadia, so we were supposed to work with each other for a pilot shoot for Khichdi, he told me, “Baba pack your bags and we are leaving for Manali for a week. And this is all I am telling you and ordering you.” He told me to come back on track as he too lost his mother. And then I started giving auditions and then lockdown happened for two years which was crazy though and then Meet happened to me as a parallel lead. So, this can be termed my second innings on TV.

