EXCLUSIVE! Mehak Ghai on her character Manna in Sony TV's Appnapan: I was really excited to play this role as I haven't played a grey shade before

 Mehak Ghai is playing the role of Manna in Sony TV's popular drama series Appnapan. The actress is being loved for her fine performance in the show. 

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Appnapan is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The popular drama series hit the small screens a few months ago and has become everyone's favourite.

The show stars Cezanne Khan and Rajshree Thakur in the lead roles.

Apart from Cezanne and Rajshree, actors like Keshav Mehta, Shraddha Tripathi, Anju Mahendru, Jatin Shah, and Gautam Ahuja among others.

Actress Mehak Ghai is one of the actresses who is playing a pivotal role in the show.

She is seen as Manna in the drama series. Mehak is being loved for her performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mehak who spoke about the show, her character and her experience with the star cast.

What was your reaction when you were offered the role?

I was really excited because this is the first time I was playing a grey character. When the show started, the viewers were not sure if I was a positive or a negative character. I was shown as a rebel kid and a very independent child. I used to only share a good bond with my brother. This is my first show with Balaji where I am playing a very different bond.

How relatable is Manna's character to you?

Honestly, now that my character has turned a bit bubbly and happy, it is very similar to me in real life. I was shown as quite a rebel and used to stay aloof but I am not like that in real life. I am very close to my family in real life and pampered by my parents. I am also the youngest one in my life. But my character Manna was not like that and I wasn't able to relate to it. Right now, my character is extremely relatable.

How has been your experience with the senior actors as well as the newbies?

Rajshree and Cezanne are so sweet. They are very nice and humble people apart from being great actors. We chill even off-screen and have a great time. Apart from them, all the on-screen siblings are amazing. We all chill out a lot. I and my three brothers are very close and even Shraddha is very close to each other. We recently packed up early from the shoot and headed for a fun outing.

