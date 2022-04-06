Exclusive! “My all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu'': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled the beans on her inspiration for the journey so far.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 21:25
Exclusive! “My all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu'': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Koth

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and of Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’, which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. 

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled the beans on her inspiration for the journey so far. 

Also read: Exclusive! Kaamnaa fame Shivani Kothari aka Maya Xavier to enter Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Being a versatile actress, have you taken inspiration from anyone? 

Yes, my all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu. All of them are versatile and have portrayed different kinds of roles in strong yet powerful ways.

Who is the most professional actor on the sets of the three recent shows you did? 

All the actors are professional when it comes to the work. I had a great time with Kaamnaa team like Manav Gohil who is an established actor, Abhishek Rawat, and Chandni Sharma. But on the sets of GHKPM, I felt that Ayesha Singh is a sweetheart. 

Did you face any awkward situations as such on the sets? 

I never had any such awkward situation with me. I am very fortunate to work with the fabulous actors so far, they have been generous to me 

Also read: Exclusive! If given a chance, I would love to romance Hrithik Roshan': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

Any message to your fans! 

I love you all. They just want to see me again and again! I will always keep delivering what they are expecting to entertain them. 

Good luck, Shivani! 

For more news and updates keep reading the space.

shivani Kothari maya Xavier kamanaa sony tv Sony Entertainment Television Sony Liv ghum hai kisikey pyaar mein Star Plus Disney hotstar madam sir gulki joshi yukti kapoor Sony SAB Ayesha singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 06/04/2022 - 21:25

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “My all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu'': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari
MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and of Kavita...
Omg! Fans have this unexpected demand from Arylie in Imlie
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Oh No! Imlie Sumbul Touqeer Khan gets intervene by these costars, Here's why
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
AWESOME! Meet the dancing champs on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Oh No! Pandya Store's Gautam and Dev have a major question to be solved
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Naagin 6: What! Pratha loses her Supernatural powers, Rishabh’s double role?
MUMBAIi: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Recent Stories
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Sad News! After Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur too tests Positive for COVID-19
Latest Video