Exclusive! “My all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu'': Maddam Sir’s Shivani Kothari

MUMBAI: Shivani Kothari, who has stunned everyone with her role of Maya Xaviers in the TV show ‘Kaamnaa’ and of Kavita in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’, is all set to make a smashing entry in Sony SAB’s ‘Maddam Sir’, which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles.

We got in touch with Shivani wherein she spilled the beans on her inspiration for the journey so far.

Being a versatile actress, have you taken inspiration from anyone?

Yes, my all-time inspiration has to be Shefali Shah, Urmila Matondar, Sushmita Sen, and Tabu. All of them are versatile and have portrayed different kinds of roles in strong yet powerful ways.

Who is the most professional actor on the sets of the three recent shows you did?

All the actors are professional when it comes to the work. I had a great time with Kaamnaa team like Manav Gohil who is an established actor, Abhishek Rawat, and Chandni Sharma. But on the sets of GHKPM, I felt that Ayesha Singh is a sweetheart.

Did you face any awkward situations as such on the sets?

I never had any such awkward situation with me. I am very fortunate to work with the fabulous actors so far, they have been generous to me

Any message to your fans!

I love you all. They just want to see me again and again! I will always keep delivering what they are expecting to entertain them.

Good luck, Shivani!

