Exclusive! My diet has been weird these days; it is more of fasting: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh

In an exclusive interaction with us, Naina Singh spoke about the fitness regime that she follows to keep herself fit and fab.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:55
Naina Singh

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the outstanding cast and gripping storyline. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple of Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Earlier, Naina Singh played the role of Rhea but later got replaced by Pooja Banerjee Sejwal and Tina Philip.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Naina Singh spoke about the fitness regime that she follows to keep herself fit and fab.

Also read: Exclusive! I believe that confidence is the one thing you must have in your wardrobe: Kumkum Bhagya’s former Rhea aka Naina Singh

Tell us about your fitness regime.

For a healthy body, we need to have a fit and happy mind. This is what I aim for in my fitness regime.

Tell us about the diet you follow.

My diet has been weird these days. I am not able to eat properly because of the shoot; it is more of fasting for me. But I try to eat healthy. As of now, I am consuming a lot of buttermilk as it is hot outside and it is good for your system.

Also read: Aww! TV actress Naina Singh tattoos the name of THIS special person on her wrist

How do you spend your “me time”?

Well, I spend my “me time” with all my 8 babies (pets). That time is the happiest and purest. The love I get from them is unconditional.

Good luck, Naina!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

TellyChakkar exclusive interview
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/30/2022 - 18:55

Latest Video