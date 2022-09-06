Exclusive! My dream role is that of a cricketer: Kundali Bhagya's Abhishek Kapur

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Abhishek Kapur is currently seen playing the role of Sameer Luthra in the show. Fans love him for his charming personality and fashion statements that make him stand out from the crowd. The audience is crazy about his stellar performance.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Abhishek Kapur aka Sameer Luthra revealed about his wish list.

Also read: WOW! Kundali Bhagya fame Abhishek Kapur shares a Throwback from his golden days

Tell us about your wish list.

I wish to travel a lot, but because of my hectic schedule, I am not able to travel. Moreover, I want to buy a sports car. I pray to God that he gives me good work so that I can buy it. On the work front, I would to try my luck in films as well, but that does not mean I will leave TV. I want to become a lead actor one day as I feel I am ready for it.

Any dream role?

My dream role is that of a cricketer. The emotions of a cricketer and his game should be shown.

Also read: Exclusive! Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln to say goodbye to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

Any dream director?

Well, this list is quite long, as every director has a different style of working, but to name a few, it is Karan Johar Sir, Imtiaz Ali Sir, and S S Rajamouli Sir.

Good luck, Abhishek!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.