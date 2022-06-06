Exclusive! My fashion mantra is quite basic; I do not follow any trends: Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed the fashion mantra that she follows to look hot and sexy.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 20:22
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

Tell us about your fashion mantra.
My fashion mantra is quite basic. I do not follow any trends. I am mostly in denims and t-Shirts. On screen, my team styles me, but off screen, I am simple. If I am going to a party, I would rather prefer to be comfortable than fashionable.

Any shopping preferences?
I love to shop from every possible place. I pick up stuff from the local markets of Bandra, Elco Market, malls, and online.

Any particular brand or designer you prefer?
My all-time favourite designer is Saisha Shinde. I always end up wearing her clothes for events. 

What are the must-haves in your wardrobe?
I think a black-and-white shirt is must, good denims for meetings, basic dresses, and shimmer dresses for parties.

Exclusive! My fashion mantra is quite basic; I do not follow any trends: Kundali Bhagya's Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn
Latest Video