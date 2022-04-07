Exclusive! My partner-in-crime was mostly Dheeraj Dhoopar: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed her bond with actors on the set and more.

Who is the most professional actor on the sets?

Script-wise everyone remembers their lines as the show has completed five years, but if it is timing-wise then yes there will be an up and down, but when one reaches the set, everyone is quite professional. Before action, they will pull each other’s leg but as soon as action is said everyone is serious and knows their lines by heart.

Who is or was the partner in crime on the set?

Well, my partner-in-crime was mostly Dheeraj Dhoopar. We never spoke to each other seriously; we used to do a lot masti.

What would you like to tell your fans?

I would say that thank you so much for loving Sherlyn, and I would appreciate it if you all keep showering your love on me for any kind of work I do in the future.

