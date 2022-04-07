Exclusive! My partner-in-crime was mostly Dheeraj Dhoopar: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed her bond with actors on the set and more.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 21:05
Exclusive! My partner-in-crime was mostly Dheeraj Dhoopar: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Ruhi revealed her bond with actors on the set and more.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! It is emotionally taxing to play the role of Sheryln in Kundali Bhagya: Ruhi Chaturvedi

Who is the most professional actor on the sets?

Script-wise everyone remembers their lines as the show has completed five years, but if it is timing-wise then yes there will be an up and down, but when one reaches the set, everyone is quite professional. Before action, they will pull each other’s leg but as soon as action is said everyone is serious and knows their lines by heart.

Who is or was the partner in crime on the set?

Well, my partner-in-crime was mostly Dheeraj Dhoopar. We never spoke to each other seriously; we used to do a lot masti. 

Also read: Exclusive! It is very difficult for me to portray the role of Sherlyn as I am not like her in real life: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi on playing a negative lead

What would you like to tell your fans?

I would say that thank you so much for loving Sherlyn, and I would appreciate it if you all keep showering your love on me for any kind of work I do in the future.

Good luck, Ruhi!

For more news and updates from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

 


 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar ruhi chaturvedi
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 07/04/2022 - 21:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Refreshing! Nidhi Shah is always a treat for the eyes, check out her heart-melting pics
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah has an insane fan following due to her performance in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Anupamaa’. She is...
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
MUMBAI: We all know the discomfort of contracting Coronavirus and being entrapped by its symptoms. With the rise in the...
Anupamaa: #MaAn Day! Anupama and Anuj have a secret to share, check it out
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! “I buy some shoes and keep them on the set to reduce the burden of the makers”, Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Rajev Paul on his fashion mantra
MUMBAI: Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens. Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has...
Exclusive! “I have been a huge fan of Ram Gopal Verma and I am very lucky to collaborate with him in my debut project” Pooja Bhalekar
MUMBAI: The upcoming movie of Ram Gopal Varma titled Enter The Girl Dragon has been the talk of the town ever since the...
Exclusive! “There is a one-shot sequence which is my favourite from the show” Rajeev Khandelwal on his favourite scene from the web series Miya Biwi Aur Murder
MUMBAI: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, we...
Recent Stories
Tutu Sharma
OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19
Latest Video