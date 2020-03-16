Exclusive! One should make sure to go to the gym at least thrice a week: Fanna Ishq Mein Marjawaan fame Ayaz Ahmed aka Yug

MUMBAI: Ayaz Ahmed made his debut as a contestant in the popular reality show MTV Roadies 5. He then featured in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna, Ishaan, Meri Toh Lag Gayi... Naukri, I Luv My India, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, and more.

The actor presently plays the role of Yug in Fanna - Ishq Mein Marjawaan. The story has kept viewers rapt with nail-biting suspense and intense drama unfolding in the lives of Paakhi (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), Agastya (played by Zain Imam), and Ishaan (Akshit Sukhija). On learning the truth about Agastya amidst his growing obsession for her, Paakhi is all set to fight against him and punish him for his crimes.

Tell us about your fitness regime.

My fitness regime is very basic. One should make sure that they should go to the gym at least thrice a week. But basically, I do not prefer to go to the gym these days because I have a fracture.

Tell us about the diet you follow.

I opt for a basic diet. We should eat in moderation. I think you should according to your need, your body weight, and your height. You should know the amount of carbs and proteins you need.

So what do you do in your me time?

Well, my me time is very different from that of others. I learn new things related to technology, human behaviour, and history. I read and update my vocabulary.

