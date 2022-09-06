Exclusive! People used to tease me for my height, but my self-confidence did not let me down: Sneha Jain aka Gehna on her journey so far

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. It stars Sneha Jain as Gehna and Gautam Vij as Surya Seth in the lead roles. It has managed to grab audience attention since its launch and is doing well on the TRP charts.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Sneha Jain aka Gehna, who revealed about her journey, challenges and more.

Tell us about your journey so far.

Sometimes, I feel some impossible things can turn possible. I used to give auditions, and I did not belong to this industry. People used to tease me for my height, but my-self confidence did not let me down. I took inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar, A R Rehman, Rani Mukherjee, and Aamir Khan. I always knew that for becoming a lead, I have to undertake a long journey. But I wanted to become an actor, not a lead. I am keen on working on my craft. I used to get depressed when I was not getting roles, but one fine day, magic happened to me and I got Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as the lead, Gehna.

Any memorable experiences?

Yes, there were many experiences, for example, when people used to demotivate me for my height and looks. But during the current time, a lot of good things happened to me as Nazim bhai aka Ahem ji made me his sister and always supported me during my scenes with him. When he was quitting the show, I was literally weeping.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I have a blue belt in Taekwondo which helped me portray Kamiya in a better way' Sneha Jain gets candid about Gehna and Kamiya, her hobbies and more

You have been a part of crime shows as well, so which genre do you enjoy the most?

For an actor, every work is the same. I never regret doing some small roles earlier. It is because of that work that I am here today. Kn shows like Crime Patrol, the best part is you can perform several roles, but TV shows roles are monotonous as you know the character in and out. Such kind of roles affect your personal life as well.

Also read: Vaishalee Thakkar: Time management is a skill

Good luck, Sneha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.