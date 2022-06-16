Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows of &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on the 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya Pathania steals everyone's hearts by playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show.

We got in touch with Shivya. In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her journey, challenges, and a special role of hers.

Also read: Exclusive! Playing mythological characters does not get monotonous for me: Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati of Baal Shiv

Tell us about journey so far.

It has mostly been good, with a few ups and downs. But I have always been loved, and that has sailed me through.

How challenging was it for you to balance your personal and professional life?

It was not that challenging as I never let my priorities change. Of course, work and career are rather important, but nothing should take the place of family and personal life.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am blessed to do such a beautiful show' - Baal Shiv's Goddess Parvati aka Shivya Pathania OPENS UP on agreeing for the character and more

Which role of yours is the closet to your heart?

Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart as I adore their love story. It has always made me hopeful and teary-eyed at the same time.

Any message for your fans?

Don't give up. Stay strong, stay motivated, and, most importantly, stay happy!

Well said, Shivya!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.