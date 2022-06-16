Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv

In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her journey, challenges, and a special role of hers.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 19:46
Exclusive! Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart: Shivya Pathania aka Goddess Parvati of &TV's Baal Shiv

MUMBAI: One of the most loved shows of &TV, Baal Shiv, went on air on the 23 November 2021. The gorgeous Shivya Pathania steals everyone's hearts by playing the character of Goddess Parvati in the show. 

We got in touch with Shivya. In an exclusive interaction with us, she spilled the beans about her journey, challenges, and a special role of hers.

Also read: Exclusive! Playing mythological characters does not get monotonous for me: Shivya Pathania aka Devi Parvati of Baal Shiv

Tell us about journey so far.
It has mostly been good, with a few ups and downs. But I have always been loved, and that has sailed me through.

How challenging was it for you to balance your personal and professional life?
It was not that challenging as I never let my priorities change. Of course, work and career are rather important, but nothing should take the place of family and personal life.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I am blessed to do such a beautiful show' - Baal Shiv's Goddess Parvati aka Shivya Pathania OPENS UP on agreeing for the character and more

Which role of yours is the closet to your heart?
Radha from RadhaKrishn has always been close to my heart as I adore their love story. It has always made me hopeful and teary-eyed at the same time.

Any message for your fans?
Don't give up. Stay strong, stay motivated, and, most importantly, stay happy!

Well said, Shivya!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Shivya Pathania devi parvati and tv &TV Zee 5 radha krishn TellyChakkar exclusive interview goddess parvati Radha goddess sita baal shiv Star Bharat Disney+ Hotstar ram siya ke luv kush Colors TV Voot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 19:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
EXCLUSIVE! Hara Sindoor's Ankit Gera test COVID Positive
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Interesting! This is what Shailesh Lodha said when asked about quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular television shows. Along with the show, the cast...
WOW! Check out the hidden talent of Rubina Dilaik that will leave you spellbound
MUMBAI: The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to be back soon on small screens. With every season, the...
OMG! Naagin 6's Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal is smitten by this co-star
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
SHOCKING! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul aka Prachi and Ranbir are hiding away from SOMEONE; here's why
MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens. The show which...
Recent Stories
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Shocking! When Neetu Singh had allegedly accused Rishi Kapoor of domestic violence
Latest Video