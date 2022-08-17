Exclusive! "Ramesh Sippy sir recollected my acting and compared it with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s terror", says Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral got nostalgic while watching the re-run of Kaahiin Kisi Roz.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 04:30
sudha chandran

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral got nostalgic while watching the re-run of Kaahiin Kisi Roz.

Also read: Exclusive! “I and nobody thought that in serials, Naagins could be a big hit”, says, Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran aka Seema Gujral

What kind of feelings do you get after watching the re-run of Kaahin Kissii Roz?

The feeling that I get is absolutely nostalgic and amazing. And then afterwards I wonder when was the shoot happen, and then suddenly I wonder about seeing Shweta Tiwari as Hiten’s girlfriend, and then how she got her first serial Kasautii, how Yash signed his film with Saroj Khan, and how he danced after signing the film. Also, how my on-screen sons got married to reversal daughters-in-law, and more on.

What were the people's demands for your show?

You won’t believe it, people had actually demanded the remake of Kaahin Kissii Roz and my reaction was good it did not happen.

Also read: Exclusive! “The icing on the cake for me was Kaahin Kissii Roz which established me as an actor”, says Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran while getting nostalgic about her initial journey

Supposedly director Ramesh Sippy had too complimented for your role, what was his reaction towards it?

I remember Ramesh Sippy sir recollected my acting and compared it with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s terror because of the background music of Ramola Sikand.

Well said, Sudha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com for all the latest updates.

Colors Naagin 6 tusharr khanna yash tejasswi prakash simba nagpal Voot TellyChakkar rashami desai mehak chahal zeeshan khan vishal solanki Sudha Chandran TellyChakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 08/17/2022 - 04:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! The leap to shatter hearts, Aarohi has eyes on Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: What! Gungun agrees to go for the treatment, Anubhav apologizes to her for his mistake
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sacrifice! Akshara to leave Abhimanyu, tries to secure his future
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! "Ramesh Sippy sir recollected my acting and compared it with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s terror", says Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the...
EXCLUSIVE! Abhinav Kapoor opens up on Vikrant and Sara's wedding track in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, reveals that there is a lot of drama awaiting for the viewers
MUMBAI :Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning. The...
EXCLUSIVE! 'I had taken 39 shots for the Nach Punjaban Reel with the Nandas' - Devashish Chandiramani gets candid as he talks about his Spy Bahu family and his love for Social Media
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video