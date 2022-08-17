Exclusive! "Ramesh Sippy sir recollected my acting and compared it with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s terror", says Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral got nostalgic while watching the re-run of Kaahiin Kisi Roz.

What kind of feelings do you get after watching the re-run of Kaahin Kissii Roz?

The feeling that I get is absolutely nostalgic and amazing. And then afterwards I wonder when was the shoot happen, and then suddenly I wonder about seeing Shweta Tiwari as Hiten’s girlfriend, and then how she got her first serial Kasautii, how Yash signed his film with Saroj Khan, and how he danced after signing the film. Also, how my on-screen sons got married to reversal daughters-in-law, and more on.

What were the people's demands for your show?

You won’t believe it, people had actually demanded the remake of Kaahin Kissii Roz and my reaction was good it did not happen.

Supposedly director Ramesh Sippy had too complimented for your role, what was his reaction towards it?

I remember Ramesh Sippy sir recollected my acting and compared it with Sholay’s Gabbar Singh’s terror because of the background music of Ramola Sikand.

