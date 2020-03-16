Exclusive! “Shabir does not have the attitude of being a senior actor; Neeharika calls me Jaaneman”, says Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s new fiction offering Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day Vrindavan. The show will take us on the intriguing journey of Mohan, who was once a charmer, someone who would play the flute and have everyone swooning around him. But he has somehow lost that spark and spunk along the way.

He has turned into an intense, brooding man with sorrow in his eyes. In fact, Mohan carries an invisible wall around him and doesn’t let anyone in. The only person he is attached to is his mother, whom he loves.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Manisha Purohit aka Kaveri shared how she bagged the role, the preparations she did for the show, the bond she shares with the team and more.

What made you say “yes” to this role?

Well, this character is not that different from what I did before. I did a comic role in Humari Devrani too. So, before beginning with this role our producer had held a workshop and there they recollected my role as Jalpa. But if asked in between both I would say Jalpa was quite dumb but Kaveri is quite clever and smart. She is very protective of her daughter and very tenacious for her goal. There are a lot of variations with the addition of comedy as well as with the tortures she receives from Tulsi. So, because of the different shades, I said yes to this role.

What preparations you did for making this role special?

So, when I get the script, I read the script in a proper way. I take care of seriousness and comedy fun facts for the scene. But honestly, I do not do so much hard work as the script is superb. So, because of the production team, the role comes out beautifully.

Tell us about the bond that you share with the entire cast and crew.

Well, I share a great bond with all the cast and crew. We have lunch together but sometimes Shabir is not with us. Shabir is a very nice, humble, and down-to-earth person. Shabir does not have the attitude of being a senior actor. He is very fun-loving and caring and made everyone comfortable since his very first day. Neeharika calls me Jaaneman, Gungun comes to me and gives me loads of kisses.

