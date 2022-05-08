EXCLUSIVE! Shantanu Monga on his keenness of playing negative characters: I want to be the biggest villain in the television industry and I don't fear of getting typecast

MUMBAI:After his successful stint in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 as Varun, actor Shantanu Monga is currently seen in Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq.

The show also stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

Just like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Shantanu is seen in a negative role in this show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shantanu who spoke in length about the show, his character and much more.

What kind of roles are you expecting in the future projects?

I want to be the biggest villain in the television industry. I want people to appreciate my craft in negative characters because I don't look like a villain. When it comes to playing negative characters, the actor grabs all the attention once he is on-screen. There is too much fun when people hate you for playing negative roles.

Does playing a negative character affect you?

Sometimes some actions definitely affect me. There were certain scenes in Gud Se Meetha Ishq which were very intense and difficult to perform.

Do you find any difference between performing a fiction and a non-fiction character?

Not really as an actor doesn't get enough time to prepare. When I talk about my character in Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was based on a true story, I just searched a little bit on Google. I got the basic idea about my character.

What kind of roles do you want to play in web shows?

I want to play negative characters on the web too. I want to play a poster boy. I don't fera of getting typecast. I just want people to offer me such roles so that I can show my craft. Comedy roles are difficult amongst all and the casting is also done according to the looks. I never saw myself in that zone. If I get an opportunity, I will do something great.

