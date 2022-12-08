Exclusive! "Simar aka Radhika helped me a lot to overcome my all challenges", says Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Neha Harsora aka Kavya

MUMBAI:Colors' Sasural Simar Ka 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

Season 2 of Sasural Simar Ka has managed to work wonders, and viewers love the various twists and turns in the story.

The show stars Radhika Muthukumar, Tanya Sharma, Karan Sharma, and Avinash Mukherjee in the lead roles. Apart from them, it also features Rajev Paul, Vibha Bhagat, and Jayati Bhatia in pivotal roles and Neha Harsora plays the role of Kavya in the show.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Neha aka Kavya talked about how did she bag the role, challenges and more!

How did you bag the role?

I actually got the call from the production house and I did a look test and then soon, I got a call from there and thus I was selected for the role but simultaneously, I was studying as well, so everything got managed well.

What made you say yes to this role?

Initially, it was like I was been told that the character would be for only for few months, but if we get good traction then we would consider and continue it. But since Sasural Simar Ka 2 has a good legacy, therefore it made me say yes to the role. Hence, it is a big deal for me to be a part of such a legacy.

What all kinds of challenges do you face in putting the role together?

My previous role was bubbly kind so to work on the emotions in the sad was the biggest challenge to me, and also to show me as a pregnant girl. Simar aka Radhika helped me a lot to overcome my all challenges. She asked me to see videos and much!

Good luck Neha!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com