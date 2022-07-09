Exclusive! Sneha Wagh on working with the star cast of Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: When everyone enjoys their work, even the audiences will love watching the show

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 19:55
MUMBAI: Sneha Wagh is one of the most popular actresses on small screens. She is currently playing the role of Amba in the Star Bharat show, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho wherein she is playing a grey shade character who is deeply in love with Dev (Iqbal Khan).

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho stars Iqbal Khan and Rachna Mistry in the lead roles.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Sneha Wagh and asked her about her role, working with the star cast and much more.

What were your thoughts on seeing yourself in this role for the first time?

I actually kept my creative producer right beside me and kept asking him repeatedly to tell me if I’m doing it right because you don’t know how it’ll be conveyed. Sometimes it’ll happen so that you’re trying to do something and something else will happen.  Therefore, I did not see my first shot. I instead told my creative producer and director to watch it and tell me if everything’s alright. Later when the shot was being edited, they came out and said that it’s really looking awesome and there’s no need to worry because if there’s anything wrong we will let you know. I have jitters that keep me on my toes when I’m on the set because I get scared because I shouldn’t do something wrong that will be portrayed in a different way.

Are you nervous for how the viewers will react watching your character?

I’m going to wait for their reactions. I just want people to tell me what they think about it. And I’ve got some very loyal fans who will tell me where I’m going wrong and where I’m going right. So I’m waiting for their reactions.

How was your experience working with the star cast?

Deepshikha is a person who is very fun to be with. She is very outspoken, straight-forward and of course she is very experienced. She just makes everything comfortable. Iqbal is a gentleman. He carries himself so gracefully and so well. He’s very ethical and professional at the same time. Rachana is always very focused on her work. All the actors are very passionate and it’s the best environment to work in. When everyone enjoys their work, even the audiences will love watching the show.

