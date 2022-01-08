Exclusive! “The icing on the cake for me was Kaahin Kissii Roz which established me as an actor”, says Naagin 6’s Sudha Chandran while getting nostalgic about her initial journey

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produced Naagin 6, which airs on Colors TV, is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all of the actors is well appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM. The show stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Meheck Chahal in the lead roles. They are accompanied by Zeeshan Khan, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia, Nitin Bhatia, Vishal Solanki, and more.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Sudha Chandran aka Naagin 6’s Seema Gujral spoke about her initial journey, struggle and appreciation.

Please sum up your journey so far.

My journey so far has been a roller coaster ride. I have seen many failures! People had actually started advising me that I am a great student and I should opt for something. I was not able to get work, and many people were passing nasty remarks, and it was a turbulent period of life. But I believed in God and I used to always tell God that please do not make me one film wonder.

So how did you begin your journey in the TV industry?

I remember I was jobless and I went to Cinevistas and told them I do not have work and they told me that I will get a call from them. I thought it was a filmy promise, but on the 10th day I got a call for Saahil and then I worked with Adikaris Brothers’ Commander and since then I have never looked back. The icing on the cake for me was Kaahin Kissii Roz which established me as an actor!

Tell us about the appreciation you received for your role Ramola Sikand.

Well, during that time a lot of adjectives were given to me for my character Ramola Sikand like ‘an actor of repute’, ‘style icon’. People loved to watch the character.

