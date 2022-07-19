Exclusive! “The most exciting thing for me on the sets of Kundali Bhagya was that I was shooting at the same location where my previous show – Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi was shot”, Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Arora aka Arjun

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

A month ago, a sequence was shown that Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Karan Luthra in the show had a crocodile attack and then later on Shakti Arora made a smashing entry. In the current track, we saw that Arjun has regained his memory and realized that he is Karan Luthra.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Shakti Arora talked about how he got nostalgic while giving his first shot for the show and more.

Also read: Exclusive! “I have not implied any restrictions on me, on which role I have to do or not to do”, says Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora on his wish list

After homecoming, what was the most exciting thing for you on the sets of Kundali Bhagya?

Well, the most exciting thing for me on the sets of Kundali Bhagya was that I was shooting at the same location where my previous show – Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi was shot.

In these years, did you miss being on the sets?

Yes, I did miss being on the sets on the show. When I was on break but at the same time, I was looking for effective roles. The most amazing thing was that I got the same vanity and as soon as I stepped out of it, I recollected all my memories back!

What would you like to tell all your lovers and well-wishers?

I would like to say a big thank you to all my fans who have always supported me all throughout and I would expect that they will pour the same kind of love as I have done in the past.

Good Luck, Shakti!

