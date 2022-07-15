Exclusive! There was a point in my life where my look became my enemy: Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

MUMBAI: Gautam Vig is one of the most talented actors in Indian television. He has worked in several television shows such as Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Tantra, Naamkarann, and Ishq Subhan Allah. He started his career as a model and has been active in the television industry since 2016.

Currently, he is winning everyone’s hearts in Star Plus’ Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, where he is seen as Surya Seth. He stars opposite Sneha Jain aka Gehna.

In an exclusive interaction with us, Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 spoke about his journey so far!

Also read: Exclusive! My dream is to get launched as a Yash Raj hero: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

Tell us about your journey.

I was in Canada, studying Human Resources and working in a bank, and then in 2012, I came to Mumbai for the first time ever to know this industry. And then there was self-realization to evaluate myself and prepare for this. I weighed almost 120 kilos at that time, so I worked on my fitness so that people consider me a hero. I began with commercials initially and then in 2017 I got my first break in Star Plus’ show – Naamkarann.

What are the challenges you faced so far?

To be honest, the challenges were quite situational. I got long hair, and light eyes, I wanted to take part in theatre but people never took me seriously. People regarded me as Firang and always considered me for the roles of overseas-based. There was a point in my life where my look became my enemy. But Swastik Productions changed my looks and it became the turning point in my life.

Also read: Exclusive! My dream is to get launched as a Yash Raj hero: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth

What inspired you to be in this industry?

Honestly, I always wanted to be a cricketer. I used to play cricket at the state level, but there was no family support. During my school I used to entertain all and wanted to become an actor, so for me, either acting or sportsmanship was the choice. Sports could not happen, so I became an actor.

Good Luck, Gautam!

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com