Exclusive! “There were many incidents wherein finalizations take time and then it becomes a challenge for me”, says Mansi Mohile aka Kalawati of Mere Sai

MUMBAI: The actress is playing the role of Kalawati in the show Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi and is a dancer by profession. It stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, and Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

Mansi's entry into the show will further spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke in length about her journey so far, challenges and inspiration.

Tell us about your journey so far:

My journey so far was full of ups and downs. Many projects gave me fame while some did not. I always wanted to do Hindi main lead, but as far as Marathi entertainment is concerned, I want to do films only. But yes, when there were fewer promotions, things did not work well but yes some worked extremely. I am always a multitasking person. But yes, I have done various roles which helped me in my career. But yes I have tried not to be typecast.

What are the challenges so far?

There were a lot of challenges so far. I remember I was been shortlisted for Colors Tv’s show – Shastri Sisters, but could not make it to the final. There were many incidents wherein finalizations take time and then it becomes a challenge for me. But I never gave up and I came out as a winner.

Who inspired you to get into the industry?

Well for my acting journey, one of my friends Bharat Bhatia played an important role as the strongest motivator who inspired me in this acting industry.

Have you faced any casting couch experience?

I agree that there are casting couches in this industry, but fortunately, I haven’t had any such. I just gave my auditions and test and walk out. I never ask for any obligation for acting. My work style is based on contacts and networks.

Good luck, Mansi!

