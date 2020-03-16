Exclusive! We do not get any leaves; we work on all seven days: Naagin 6’s Maheck Chahal aka Mahek

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is a major hit amongst viewers, and the performance of all the actors is appreciated. The show has also been doing well on the TRP charts. It airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, Maheck Chahal aka Mahek of Naagin spilled the beans on how she deals with pressure of her show being a huge success, the challenges she faces, and more.

How do you tackle the pressure of your show being on the top in terms of TRPs?

Projecting the hard work is not easy, and sometimes. The content has to be top-notch and executed accordingly. So, yes there is a lot of pressure.

So do you get leaves?

Well, practically, we do not get any leaves unlike other shows. We work hard on all seven days to entertain our lovely audience.

Any difficulties faced during the shoot?

We shoot in a focused way. We are always tied up with some work. But talking about how Tejasswi and I change the look in the show so quickly, the credit goes to the team. They are so helpful and coordinate with us so well that things goes smoothly.

